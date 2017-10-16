Thrills and Chills at Frankfurt Book Fair 2017

Underground Stories is a heart-racing book that is anything but dull. The book contains ten haunting stories that were written by Rosalie Contino and other writers.

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino’s “Underground Stories” was one of the many books featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017. It was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from October 11 to 15 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

“Underground Stories” is a heart-racing book that is anything but dull. The book contains ten haunting stories that were written by Rosalie Contino and other writers. Centering on crime and chaos, every piece doesn’t hold back on the thrill, tension, and suspense. Various settings are used in the stories to give them a more interesting and mysterious feel. Readers will feel a myriad of emotions as they read its pages, from fright to delight, and will find themselves catching their breaths after putting the eighty-page book down.

More information about the author and the book is available on her website, www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.





“Underground Stories”

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $7.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino obtained her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She has worked as a costume designer, costume consultant, and costume lecturer for many productions and events. Her other works include “Born to Create” and “As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.”