Missionary Shares Path of Salvation through Mastery of Spirit over Flesh

“The flesh is selfish, needy, greedy, and its only desire is to be satisfied,” argues Everlyn Clay Bryant in her book, “Taking Authority over the Flesh: Your Body, His Temple.” She explores the need for every devoted Christian to control his own flesh as a matter of morality, common decency, and keeping the spirit pure in the eyes of the Lord.

Bryant provides several perspectives on dealing with temptation and sin that is also reflective of her own personal experiences. She underscores the importance of the sacrifice done by Jesus Christ at the cross so that humanity may be saved. The book guides the reader to acknowledge this suffering and the strength it takes to overcome earthly desires. Through this book, Bryant hopes to help more people realize that salvation is free, and it starts in acknowledging the presence of God in all things.

“Taking Authority over the Flesh: Your Body, His Temple” was one of the books featured at the Beijing International Book Fair from October 11 to 15, 2017.





“Taking Authority over the Flesh: Your Body, His Temple”

Written by Everlyn Clay Bryant

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Everlyn Clay Bryant is a devout Christian, teacher, missionary, and writer. She has dedicated most of her life in the service of preaching the Word of God to people who seek salvation, healing, and a closer relationship with Him. Everlyn has travelled to several places to assist in medical and evangelical missions where her understanding of the revelation of salvation was further deepened.