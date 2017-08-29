How to Love Life and Other Tips for Living Successfully

“Passion Spirit Purpose” 3 Formulas to Introduce the DOXA Method to Empower You to Love Your Life by Ana Weber

The book encourages readers to accept the responsibility for owning their lives. It highlights the importance of focusing on the things that one can control rather than feeling helpless over uncontrollable external factors.

Lifestyle leadership coach, bestselling author, founder of the DOXA Method and founder of 360 Degrees of Success course on www.udemy.comt, Ana Weber aims to empower readers through her book “Passion Spirit Purpose.” It mainly talks about the DOXA Method, which is an acronym for desire, outstanding, crossing out the impossible, and allowing one’s authenticity to remain intact.

Professor Marilyn Horowitz from New York University reviews the book: “‘Passion Spirit Purpose,’ is a wonderfully creative and compassionate look at how making a simple choice to focus on the things that please you can change your life forever. She approaches the difficult subject of how to manifest personal transformation by offering an original formula for success that is easy to implement and elegant in its simplicity.”

The book was exhibited at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, from August 23 to 27 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing.





“Passion Spirit Purpose”

3 Formulas to Introduce the DOXA Method to Empower You to Love Your Life

Written by Ana Weber

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ana Weber is a lifestyle leadership coach, a relationship expert, business “rainmaker,” speaker, and philanthropist. She is the founder of the DOXA Method and 360 Degrees of Success course on www.udemy.com. She has written seventeen books on business/personal growth and emotional intelligence.

Ana is hosting workshops around the world. She holds a doctorate in philosophy and an MBA.