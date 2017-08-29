Poetry Collection Highlights Sentiments of the Person Missed

Dealing with separation, loneliness, or any other kind of emotional anxiety takes a toll on the individual. Susan M. Bagay understands this and aims to help alleviate the burden through her book, “I Miss You.”

For several years, Bagay has devoted her time and energy in educating children so she has a fair understanding of how young people react when a family member, a friend, or even a pet suddenly moves or goes away. Although there is no perfect way to help these children cope with the influx of emotions, Bagay hopes that exposure to poetry and illustrations that tackle the subject matter will help ease the pain.

“I Miss You” looks at the world through the eyes of the person missed. Aside from the themes of loss and separation, it also covers the general and more challenging aspects of growing up, maturity, or the emotional development of the child. Because adolescence is considered a crucial period, the book wants to cultivate a more positive outlook in dealing with life’s changing circumstances.

Bagay says: “All readers who feel a surge of need, want, and/or longing may benefit from ‘I Miss You.’” She further adds that the accompanying illustrations, which are mostly geometric shapes, are “artistically arranged into colorful scenes to effectively capture the imaginative spirit.”





About the Author

Susan M. Bagay is a veteran teacher with concentrations on science, math, and the arts in the upper grades. Her creative expertise has been showcased beyond the classroom with production of performance art. She currently resides in Washington, Pennsylvania.