A Journey into the Old West

Filled with unexpected twists and turns, Saddle Sore is sure to entertain readers of all ages.

Welder-turned-author Uncle Mike writes a humorous story about the good and bad men of the Old West in “Saddle Sore.”

Ben Wong finds a letter stating that he has inherited a considerable sum of his dead brother’s jewels. His late brother, Charley, lived in Southern California. Wong’s story starts with his heading off into Sacramento—more specifically, into the lawyer’s office, where he is to present a certain coin to prove that he is Charley Wong’s brother.

His wounded friend, the trail-drive foreman, gives him a horse to join Lue Ames on his chase after the bad guys. Together, they travel and encounter exciting adventures. Ben is surprised upon finding out what riches his brother has left for him.

The book was featured in the biggest book fair in Asia, the Beijing International Book Fair, which ran from August 23 to 27 of this year. Book enthusiasts, authors, agents, and publishers all over the world attended the event to celebrate their love of the printed word.





“Saddle Sore”

Written by Uncle Mike

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Uncle Mike, a former welder turned writer, loves writing humorous short stories. He also has a keen interest in the arts and sciences. He is currently enjoying adventures with his wife, Valerie, and their son. He also authored other books such as Eye of the Sleeping Dragon, Quasar, and Time Keepers.