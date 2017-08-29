The Relevance of Consciousness in our World

The book discusses Consciousness and its significance in our present time and into our future. It is based on the author’s personal experience together with his extensive study with enlightened mentors over the course of a lifetime.

LitFire Publishing participated in the Beijing International Book Fair 2017. It ran from August 23 to 27 at the China International Exhibition Center in the capital city, Beijing. One of the books displayed by LitFire was Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran’s “A Science of Consciousness.”

The book discusses Consciousness and its significance in our present time and into our future. It is based on the author’s personal experience together with his extensive study with enlightened mentors over the course of a lifetime. He wrote this 326-page book in the hopes of providing readers with necessary insights into the reality of Consciousness that will enable us to navigate successfully these challenging and exciting times. He wishes to promote a perspective of humanity’s goodness and the real power of living in the heart over our current condition of living in our heads, and to provide the clarity to know the difference. An East–West dialogue is encouraged here that suggests corroboration with trends in modern science. This book is written with compassion and insight into how we learn these types of profound concepts and is thus highly readable for adults with interest in these subjects.

An Amazon customer gave the book a five-star review, commenting that it “offers a positive perspective on our future, demonstrating how the idea of improving and changing consciousness is inevitable as it becomes more and more supported in our culture.”

“A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium”

Written by Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran

About the Author

Shiva C. A. D. Shankaran wrote “A Science of Consciousness” as an expression of his most cherished wisdom regarding insights into Consciousness as the Holy Spirit, and the vital realization this provides for the power of Intrinsic Unity: The Oneness of all being. A student of modern science himself, the author applies certain scientific findings that suggest empirical validation for these experiences.