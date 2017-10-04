Author Unveils Book One of His Blockbuster Series of Historical Fiction

Vietnam War veteran Frank Audrain takes the readers to the first century AD of western civilization in his book “Everlasting Spring: Beyond Olympus.” In the first installment of his 300,000-word historical fiction trilogy, Audrain boldly takes the story back in time to the era of the Roman Empire.

His story deals with an unlikely couple of protagonists, who first encounter each other as enemies. Finding out that they have a common enemy which was the Romans, the protagonists set aside their differences for the common and greater good: one is searching for a purpose and renewed will to live, while the other strives to fulfill her royal duty of freeing her people from Roman imperialism. In order for them to do so, they must embark on a journey to find peace in a time of war and impending doom for the generations that follow.



Readers will definitely find this book engrossing and fulfilling. It caters to the adventure, action, suspense, romance and spiritual cravings of the contemporary readers.



“Everlasting Spring: Beyond Olympus”

Written by Frank Audrain

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date November 8, 2016

Paperback price: $23.99



About the author

Frank Audrain served as a United States Marine, a West Point Cadet, and decorated Army Infantry Officer from the Vietnam era, until the end of the “Cold War” in 1989. He is a descendant from a long line of patriots who fought for the country in different armed conflicts in US history, such as the War for American Independence, the Indian Wars and the War of 1812 up until Frank’s retirement at the end of the “Cold War” in 1989. He and his wife Dana have three children--Dani Marie, Cheri Lee, and Erin Brady. Frank and Dana currently reside on a lake in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.