A Sister’s Journey of Sacrifice and Unconditional Love

Despite the heartbreak and hardship she went through, she remembers Bob with fondness and appreciates the lessons she learned. Her story will inspire many readers who must set aside their own life for their loved ones. In this book, she provides them the lessons they would have to learn the hard way.

How much can a sister sacrifice for a brother? Rosalie Contino tells of her difficult yet fulfilling journey in her book, “As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.”

When Rosalie learned about her brother’s condition, she did not think twice before dropping everything—her plans, hopes, and dreams—to care for him. It is a testament to a sister’s love for her brother, giving up her life and facing the challenges of looking after Bob who was diagnosed with a mild case of schizophrenia. As more ailments manifested out of laboratory tests, Rosalie devoted her time, effort, and love to a brother who needed her the most.

“As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn” was one of the books featured at the Beijing International Book Fair from August 23 to 27, 2017.





“As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn”

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, is a second-generation Italian American. A lecturer, costume designer, playwright, and author, she earned her degree in elementary education from Fordham University and her MA and PhD in educational theater from New York University. Contino has published several poems on nature and articles on creative writing and dramatics. Three of her works made the cut in the Writer’s Digest’s honorable mention list. Interested parties who wish to know more about the author and her book may visit www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.