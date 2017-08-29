In Pursuit of One’s Passion: A Memoir

Inspired and empowered, Contino hopes to give insight to those who aren’t sure what to make of their unfulfilled passions. Born to Create may help readers realize that sometimes there’s nothing holding people back from their greatest dreams but themselves.

Rosalie Contino proves that no one’s too old to follow their dreams in her memoir “Born to Create.”

Ever since she was a child, Contino felt a keen sense of appreciation for the arts. After turning forty, Contino left her successful career in education to pursue her ultimate dream—to venture into the world of theatre. Her memoir, written in a conversational tone, talks about the exciting journey of following one’s greatest yearning.

Inspired and empowered, Contino hopes to give insight to those who aren’t sure what to make of their unfulfilled passions. “Born to Create” may help readers realize that sometimes there’s nothing holding people back from their greatest dreams but themselves.

The book was displayed at the Beijing International Book Fair from August 23 to 27, 2017. The event is an annual gathering of publishers, exhibitors, and lovers of the written word from around the globe.





“Born to Create”

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino is a second-generation Italian American. She earned her master’s and doctoral theater degrees from New York University. Now a retired educator, she works in theatre as a costume designer, costume consultant, and lecturer of different events and productions. For more information about the author and her books, visit her website www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.