Absorbing Tales about Different Shades of Human Nature

Rosalie Contino, author of “As Life Goes On” and “Born to Create,” captivates readers with a collection of ten gritty tales in her book “Underground Stories.”

Contino keeps her readers engaged in a compilation that explores the many aspects of human nature. The short stories vary—from crime, drama, political intrigue, and suspense, blending reality and imagination. Showcasing her skill as a storyteller, Contino weaves riveting twists and turns to leave readers breathless from the beginning to the very end. With contributions from contemporary authors Carre Armstrong, Ethel Symolon, and Craig Sodaro, “Underground Stories” is a gripping, fast-paced read for thriller enthusiasts.

This book of haunting stories was featured in the twenty-fourth Beijing International Book Fair from August 23 to 27 of this year. Held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, this event gathers authors, publishers, and many others to celebrate literature.





“Underground Stories”

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

About the Author

Second-generation Italian American Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She earned her MA and PhD in educational theater from New York University. A lecturer, costume designer, playwright, and author, she has also published several poems on nature and articles on creative writing and dramatics. Three of her books are included in the honorable mention list of the Writer’s Digest. For more information about the author and her works, interested parties may visit www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.