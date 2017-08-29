Suspense and Thrill Await Readers in Gripping Murder Mystery

Jeanne Ann Off weaves an entrancing blend of murder, mystery, and thrill in her novel ‘Cowboy on the Wrong Train.’ With its well-drawn characters and fast-moving plot, this book grips readers from the first page to the last.

Jeanne Ann Off weaves an entrancing blend of murder, mystery, and thrill in her novel “Cowboy on the Wrong Train.” With its well-drawn characters and fast-moving plot, this book grips readers from the first page to the last.

Ty Grenshaw’s life as a typical cowboy in the Cal Grayson cattle ranch takes a surprising turn when his girlfriend, Patti Dileo, gets involved with a dodgy client on her work as an estate agent. The murder of Sonny Calhoun sends Ty chasing after cattle rustlers. In a cruel twist of fate, he ends up becoming a hostage in kidnapping. His escape does not end the saga as he still needs to face the anger of his boss and stand as a witness in a court case with tragic repercussions.

“Cowboy on the Wrong Train” was one of the books featured in the Beijing International Book Festival held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China. It graced LitFire Publishing’s booth from August 23 to 27, 2017.





“Cowboy on the Wrong Train”

Written by Jeanne Ann Off

Paperback | $12.99

Hardcover | $25.50

Kindle | $10.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

After taking a writing course from Institute of Children’s Literature, Jeanne Ann Off learned from established and veteran writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini. The experience started her career as a novelist. She has previously published feature articles about her personal experience in the Fence Post. Growing up in a cattle ranch in Middle Park, Colorado, armed her with ample experience to write novels about small-town and ranch life.