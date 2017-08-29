Vengeance, Justice, Family in New Action-Drama Novel

An ex-convict faces life after prison and a deadly threat that can end his chance to start anew before it begins in Denis Gray’s latest novel, Jericho’s Walls.

An ex-convict faces life after prison and a deadly threat that can end his chance to start anew before it begins in Denis Gray’s latest novel, “Jericho’s Walls.”

In Gray’s book, Jericho Walls, an ex-convict, struggles to adjust and start anew after fifteen years in prison for the death of a man named Bootsy Taylor. Jericho faces the stigma of being an ex-convict and the challenge of reconnecting with the family he left. While Jericho is ready to let go of the past, Bootsy’s brother, Red, will stop at nothing to ruin Jericho’s life. To keep his family from harm’s way, Jericho decides to face his enemy head-on.

Gray’s skillful structure dramatically threads Jericho’s sleeping and waking dream sequences that illuminate the backstory of past horrors, free-floating as ghosts in Jericho’s psyche through the narrative as it unfolds in clock time.

The reader can’t help but root for the restoration of Jericho’s own life as he perseveres in transforming the maimed lives of his mother, his son, and his girlfriend into warm, secure vitality. When asked what inspired him to write “Jericho’s Walls,” Gray explains his effort to create stories that connect emotionally to people and communities with empathic depth and substance.

The book was exhibited at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, from August 23 to 27 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing.





“Jericho’s Walls”

Written by Denis Gray

Paperback | $20.99

Hardcover | $32.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Denis Gray is the author of several books, including “Black Bloods,” “A Long Stretch of Blue,” “A Bigger Prize,” “Hard Ground,” “Teardrop,” “Della’s Deed,” “Lucky,” and “Benny’s Last Blast.”