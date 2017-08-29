Air Force Veteran Shares Alternative Cancer Treatments

Henderson provides a detailed and easy-to-follow regimen that will guide readers in treating cancer with a gentle and nontoxic approach. The book gives viable alternatives to the expensive and toxic treatments like radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery.

Bill Henderson has shared his insight, knowledge, and passion for battling cancer through many different media, from books, radio shows, newsletters, and coaching services. Having lost his own wife to the insidious disease, it is his ardent desire to arm people with information to fight cancer effectively through his book “Cancer-Free: Your Guide to Gentle, Non-toxic Healing.”

Henderson provides a detailed and easy-to-follow regimen that will guide readers in treating cancer with a gentle and nontoxic approach. The book gives viable alternatives to the expensive and toxic treatments like radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. It lets readers understand the cause of cancer and the natural methods they can use to stop it, without comprising the science that explains cancer and its alternative therapies.

“Cancer-Free: Your Guide to Gentle, Non-toxic Healing” was one of the books featured at the Beijing International Book Fair from August 23 to 27, 2017, held at the China International Exhibition Center.





“Cancer-Free: Your Guide to Gentle, Non-toxic Healing”

Written by Bill Henderson

Paperback | $37.00

Kindle | $26.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Bill Henderson has a background in computer software and marketing. In 1977, he retired from the Air Force as a colonel and founded a software company for architects and engineers. He sold the company in 1995. He lost his wife Marjorie to ovarian cancer in 1994. Since then, he has dedicated his life to helping cancer patients and their loved ones to become cancer-free. He currently resides in San Antonio, Texas.