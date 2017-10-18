Author Takes Readers to America in the Mid-1800 Period

From Hippolyte de Tocqueville’s daily journals, the author narrates the story of Hippolyte, the older brother to world renowned writer and philosopher, Alexis de Tocqueville. The brothers arrive in America in the spring of 1831 on a mission to bring back to France the details on the new country’s remarkable experiment in democracy. On their 1831 trip, Alexis finds much to inspire him, and eventually the world, but Hippolyte stays on and finds ways to make America even better. While Alexis returns home to become world famous, Hippolyte lands in New Orleans, America’s third largest city and a 19th Century laboratory for creativity, intrigue, passion, and a place that eventually plays important roles in America’s Great Civil War. This book tells Hippolyte’s story and relates many untold events in the early history of America.

This book brings history to life and is definitely worth the read. The author did an excellent job in this historical novel, cleverly giving titles to every chapter with phrases from familiar songs. Extensive research was done in every aspect making readers feel the growing pains of America’s history and the personalities of its many risk takers. The many fascinating twists and turns and the well-developed characters enhance the reader’s interest in the story. This is highly recommended for those who love real history mixed with fiction.

“Hippolyte” was one of the titles presented during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



“Hippolyte”

Written by Ken Hinrichs

Published by iUniverse

Published date June 13, 2013

Paperback price $36.95



About the Author

Ken Hinrichs and his family share time between Niceville, Florida and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His marriage to his dear wife has been blessed with three adorable sons.