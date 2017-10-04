Author Shares Great Historical Novel

We’ll get to know who we truly are by learning about the past.

This book of fiction takes readers back to the historical and turbulent period in America in the 1830s to mid-1860s. The story narrates the life of Hippolyte de Tocqueville, lesser known brother to Alexis. The brothers arrive from France in the spring of 1831 on a mission from their government to learn all they can about the unique new democracy and form observations of its people and government. They find much to excite and inspire them. Accidentally separated while traveling in the midst a fierce Tennessee winter, they never meet again. Alexis returns to France and becomes a world renowned social commentator. On the other hand, his lost brother Hippolyte stays on in America and accomplishes much in his own right. This book is Hippolyte’s story as he makes history in many ways himself.

The author, Ken Hinrichs, does an excellent job bringing the reader into history’s theatre. Chapters are cleverly titled and exhaustive research was conducted in every aspect. Together they enable readers to experience the growing pains of America as the new country evolves. “Hippolyte” slips the reader into the shoes of many historical risk takers. There are many fascinating twists and turns and the characters are well developed. This book is for those who love real history mixed with fiction. Definitely a must read!

“Hippolyte” will be presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017.

“Hippolyte”

Written by Ken Hinrichs

Published by iUniverse

Published date June 13, 2013

Paperback price $36.95



About the Author

Ken Hinrichs is married to wife of 20 plus years, Laurie. Their marriage is blessed with three sons and their families. They live in Niceville, Florida