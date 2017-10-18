Author Sets the Sea as the Stage of a Crime in His Mystery Novel

Did she do it? Was she alone? The truth is waiting to be uncovered.

On a holiday, couple Stan and Emily Breedlove had gone sailing when the unthinkable happened. In the dead of night, angry waves and strong gusts of wind rocked their boat. They were trapped with no one to ask for help. They both survived the ordeal, however, Stan did not make it unscathed. He was immediately rushed to Trinity Regional Hospital and was unfortunately, in a coma. He was not expected to live despite the hospital’s extensive and excellent care.

The Countywide Police Department led by Sgt. David O’Malley deemed the incident a crime and firmly believed Stan’s wife, Emily, was the culprit. He was convinced that she was not alone when she carried out the attack and was doing his best to prove his belief right as the couple’s attorney, Paul Stempler, counters O’Malley’s conviction. With not a single clue to start his investigation, Stempler must rely on his skills and instincts to defend his client. He sets out to uncover the truth. And, he must uncover it quickly.

The mystery and detective fiction book, “Red Right Returning” written by John G. Werner, II, is a piece rich in mind-boggling and heart-thumping scenes that’ll keep reader’s wanting and guessing more. The combination of intrigue and deception makes the book more interesting, and the description of the book’s setting and characters has been done excellently. This is a great read for everyone who loves mystery and enjoys the incorporation of mind-bending elements in books.

“Red Right Returning” was one of the books displayed in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

“Red Right Returning”

Written by John G. Werner, II

Published by Outskirts Press, Inc.

Published date Dec. 18, 2012

Paperback price $21.56



About the author

John G. Werner grew up on the Florida Gulf Coast. During his youth, he learned the waters in and around Pensacola through his father’s love of boats and the sea. Graduating in 1970 from Emory University, Mr. Werner worked as an instructional designer and systems documentation specialist in Atlanta for 24 years. After returning to Pensacola in 2003, Mr. Werner rekindled his own love of the sea and sailing by acquiring the Black Swan, a 43-foot C&C Landfall that took fourth in class in the 2010 Regata al Sol, a 54-year-old biannual race between Pensacola, Florida, and Isla Mujeres, Mexico.