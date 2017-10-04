Sea Lover Writes an Intriguing Tale of Love and Deception

Out in the sea, couple Stan and Emily Breedlove just had a beautiful holiday sailing and enjoying the carefree day. However, what they thought was a fun vacation turned out to be a nightmare when in the dead of the night, the foul weather condition left them trapped and helpless. Both survived, but Stan barely made it. He was medically evacuated and rushed to Trinity Regional Hospital. Now, Stan is in coma and it is doubtful he will survive despite the efforts being made.

The incident led Sgt. David O’Malley and his Countywide Police Department team to investigate. He is convinced that Emily, Stan’s wife of 30 years, is responsible for the man’s current situation and that she was not alone when she did the deed. Paul Stempler, the Breedlove’s attorney, counters O’Malley’s conviction. Was Emily innocent? Was she really ‘alone’ when the crime happened? Relying on his skills and instincts, Stempler sets out to uncover the truth.

The book, “Red Right Returning” written by John G. Werner, II, is a well-written mystery and detective fiction book that sets the reader’s mind in motion as the characters unravel the elusive truth. The well-crafted elements of intrigue and deception make the book outstanding and keep the reader guessing to the end. Packed with heart-thumping scenes, it’ll leave readers wanting more as the story progresses. Also, the way its complexity unfolds is wonderful, the characters are credible, and the descriptions are rich. Truly, it is a book worth spending time indulging into.

“Red Right Returning” is one of the phenomenal books that will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair that will be held on October 11, 2017. Readers should get a copy.

“Red Right Returning”

Written by John G. Werner, II

Published by Outskirts Press, Inc.

Published date Dec. 18, 2012

Paperback price $21.56



About the author

John G. Werner grew up on the Florida Gulf Coast. During his youth, he learned the waters in and around Pensacola through his father’s love of boats and the sea. Graduating in 1970 from Emory University, Mr. Werner worked as an instructional designer and systems documentation specialist in Atlanta for 24 years. After returning to Pensacola in 2003, Mr. Werner rekindled his own love of the sea and sailing by acquiring the Black Swan, a 43-foot C&C Landfall that took fourth in class in the 2010 Regata al Sol, a 54-year-old biannual race between Pensacola, Florida, and Isla Mujeres, Mexico.