Author Donald Keefauver wonderfully touches every heart and soul with his book “Love and Life”

To help every individual understand why Love is important in the journey of life, this book is offered to them. Certainly, this book is recommended to everyone especially those dealing with confusions in life. This will serve as a guide to every reader in achieving a richer, happier and fuller life.



“Love and Life” book was successfully introduced in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print last October 11, 2017.



“Love and Life”

Written by: Donald Leon Keefauver

Published by: Infinity Publishing

Published Date: December 9, 2011

Paperback Price: $11.95



About the Author

Donald Leon Keefauver grew up in Western Maryland. At an early age of 16, he worked in a factory and he later joined in the Navy at age 17 when World War II began. Donald Keefauver has six children. After war he entered to the ministry and was successfully ordained in the Methodist Church. He has served churches in Maryland, Montana, Wyoming and California.