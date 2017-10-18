Author Provides Readers the Secret to Truly Successful Leadership

“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is a fable that follows the farm life of Farmer Able. He is compulsively obsessed with profits and productivity. He pushes, not only his farmhands, but also the animals in his farm to do more work, regardless of their welfare. One day he hears a voice that whispers, “It’s not all about me.” This statement makes him think twice about his governing ways. Can Farmer Able finally do the right thing?



The author made the story very interesting and funny despite the seriousness of the topic. This book is very well-written and perfect for those who want to read about leadership without having to read all those boring manuals.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is highly recommended to those who truly want to become great leaders.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.

“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out”

Written by Art Barter

Published by Wheatmark, Inc.

Published date March 15, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Art Barter is the owner and CEO of Datron World Communications, Inc. Under his leadership, Datron grew from a 10 million dollar company into a 200 million dollar company in just six years. This success was born out of his desire to transform a traditional system of a leadership into a servant-led organization. He has presented the servant leadership message to a variety of corporate, government, and nonprofit audiences throughout the US. Prior to joining Datron, he spent eight years working with the Disney Corporation and more than twenty-five years at manufacturing companies. He is also the founder, and CEO of the Servant Leadership Institute (SLI) in Carlsbad, California.