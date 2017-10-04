Author Shares a Simple Yet Rich Guide to Leadership

“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is both an inspirational and motivational book. This book is very well-written and quite a catch for those who want to read about leadership without having to read all those boring manuals.



The book is a fable that tells about the farm life of Farmer Able. He is a very overbearing overseer. He is compulsively obsessed with profits and productivity. He pushes not only his farmhands but also the animals on his farm to do more work, regardless of their welfare. One day he hears a voice that whispers, “It’s not all about me.” This statement makes him think twice about his governing ways. Will he finally do the right thing, for the sake of those who work for him, as well as for his farm?



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is highly recommended for those who desire to grow their leadership skills.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out”

Written by Art Barter

Published by Wheatmark, Inc.

Published date March 15, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

As the owner and cultural architect of Datron World Communications, Inc., Art Barter turned a 10 million dollar company into a 200 million dollar company in just six years. This success was born out of his desire to transform a traditional system of a leadership into a servant-led organization. He has presented the servant leadership message to a variety of corporate, government, and nonprofit audiences throughout the US. Prior to joining Datron in 1997, he spent eight years working with the Disney Corporation and more than twenty-five years at manufacturing companies. He is also the founder and CEO of the Servant Leadership Institute (SLI) in Carlsbad, California.