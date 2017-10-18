Author Gives Readers a Chance to Explore the World of Surgery

Science has given us information that we thought we’ll never know.

Science is like a wide, unending plain with lots of trees and plants. It has a lot of branches that are critical to handle. One must need to have enough knowledge and information. One of these branches is neurosurgery.

“Listen to the Patient” is a book that tackles a variety of neurosurgical data. The author, as a former neurosurgeon himself, presented the meaning, secrets, and ethical aspects of neurosurgery. This book also discusses about the steps leading up to a neurosurgical procedure for a human brain and spinal cord. The beauty and every detail of human brain and spinal cord have been also included in this informative book. The author also shares how his life has been well-lived during the practice of this field. This is not just an informative book but it also gives us a chance to explore the life of a neurosurgeon.

This book is greatly informative and is highly recommended for readers of all ages most especially for those individuals who are craving for scientific information and want to widen more their knowledge regarding neurosurgery.

The book “Listen to the Patient” has been displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which was held last October 11, 2017.

“Listen to the Patient”

Written by Ivan Ciric

Published by Archway Publishing

Publication Date July 21, 2016

Paperback Price $17.99

About the Author

Ivan Ciric, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He earned the doctor of medicine degree from the University of Belgrade in 1958 and from the University of Cologne in 1964. Ciric retired from active practice in 2011. He and his wife, Anne, live in Northfield, Illinois.