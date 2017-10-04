Poems Reflecting Daily Ups, Downs and Humor All Presented in New Book of Verses

“Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse” represents the usual state in an inn, the conversations, the interactions, and the chaos. As a place of refuge and recreation after an either tough or glorious day, the theme of the book representing the feel of an inn gives the vibe of comfort and entertainment. The chatter and chaos of the inn are presented and delivered by the creative and humorous verses of poetry, which all the more made each poem relatable.



The book is divided into three sections, each with their own unique topic and style. Section 1 is about daily life, our surroundings and interactions; Section 2 covers human relationships, our emotions; and Section 3 presents poems relating inconveniences and trivial matters in daily life injected with humor and irony.



This book of verses is recommended for poetry-loving readers with the hunger for entertainment and light humor. The readers will surely find the stories enjoyable and relatable.

“Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse” by Larry McCarthy is one of the many reads to be featured in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be sure to get a copy of this sentimental read!



“Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse”

Written by: Larry A. McCarthy

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: June 23, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author:

Larry McCarthy is a former Army Medical Corps Offices who have served in Viet Nam and has worked in the fields of public health administration and health care finance. His knowledge and experience in the sciences are applied to some of his poems.