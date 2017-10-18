Pastor Amazingly Connects Spiritual Principles to the Physical Body

Having a unique background as a nurse and a pastor, the author, Fred Frost, knows very well the field of medical pathology, and the Lord Jesus Christ. With this, he was able to uniquely combine his experiences and studies from both fields to produce a book with both sound biblical and proven medical treatment. He amazingly intertwined both his physical knowledge about the human body and spiritual knowledge about the Words of God to educate and inspire readers to take good care of their health and listen to what God is saying about their spiritual lives. This book provides answers to so many questions that pastors and even ordinary people might ask. He has crafted a very inspiring and insightful work using one of God’s most amazing creations, the human body.

This book is a must read. This is highly informative and recommendable for people from all walks of life. From his many outstanding years of pastoral and medical care, the author has uniquely captured the essence of the spiritual realm and connected it with things that even ordinary people can relate to.

“Hearing God Through Physical Disorders” was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



“Hearing God Through Physical Disorders”

Written by Fred Frost

Published by iUniverse

Published date April 29, 2017

Paperback price $15.86



About the Author

Fred Frost has both spiritual and medical inclinations as a pastor and a nurse. He has been serving as a servant of God for several years being a pastor, while working at the same time as a registered nurse in the health care field. He has a wife, Barbara Frost, a recording artist/psalmist, whom he is happily married to. He has written numerous songs and produced multiple CD recordings for his beloved wife.