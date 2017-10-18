Author Brings a Story of Miracles and Lessons

“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals” is a fantasy adventure that teaches lessons of life and love for children. This was beautifully written in a way that the storyline does not overpower the message of helping others and the gift of kindness. The characters, Elle and the Fiorins, as well as the many magical plots and twists made the book even more interesting and engaging. “The concept of miniature guardian angels protecting the children of Earth is literary gold.”



There are many things readers will find in the book, “Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals.” It is a combination of fairy tale and wisdom. Readers will want to keep reading until the very end of the story and still want more. The book can be shared by all ages as it fosters understanding on how to make a difference in this challenging world.



This book is highly recommended and will guide youth in choosing goodness over evil. It exhorts both children and adults to fight against abuse and bullying.



“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals”

Written by Peggy M. McAloon

Published by Wheatmark, Inc.

Published date 2014

Paperback price $13.95



About the Author

Peggy M. McAloon is a retired speaker, trainer, and national sales manager in the field of commercial credit. This is her first novel. She has published the second book in the Elle Burton “Lessons from Fiori” Series, “Missing,” and is working on book 3, “Scrolls of Destiny.” As an author, Peggy has been featured on numerous interviews. Her website can be found at: https://peggyshope4u.com. She is continuing her efforts to empower kids in trouble to seek help and inspire others to help through fantasy.



When she’s not writing, you can find her at the School of the Arts in Menomonie, WI or by Tainter Lake in Dunn County, WI, reading and playing with her grandchildren and two Shih Tzu rescue pups. She is a recognized watercolor artist and has received national awards for her efforts in the conservation of water resources. Her journey through child abuse, depression, and a debilitating car accident elevated her desire to help children cope with the challenges which face them on a daily basis.