Author Shares Valuable Lessons in a Miraculous Fantasy Story

Unlike other fantasy stories, the book, “Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals,” delivers a tale of miniature guardian angels who protect Earth’s children. The narration opens with Elle Burton, a pre-teen who will face an extraordinary adventure. On her tenth birthday Elle discovers her gift of being able to see the invisible winged creatures called Fiorins and meets Eunie Mae, from the dimension of Fiori. Elle’s journey takes her through reflective portals connecting the Fiorin’s dimension to Earth. The young Earth guide, Elle, along with the Fiorins, support each other to protect the children of Earth from evil. With challenges and perils at every turn, they endure and embrace the courage to fight against the social injustices children face every day.



This book not only highlights the exciting world of magical battles and characters but it also shares many valuable lessons in life. Elle Burton is a heroine and role model all ages can look up to. In the chronicle, she is presented as a kind, strong willed and unselfish guide to the winged creatures and their human charges. Reading and sharing this adventure will teach compassion and strength of character.



“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals” will strike readers to their very soul in understanding and embracing the message of caring for children everywhere and helping those who are in need. This is a unique and positive read.



“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017.



“Elle Burton and the Reflective Portals”

Written by Peggy M. McAloon

Published by Wheatmark, Inc.

Published date 2014

Paperback price $13.95



About the Author

Peggy M. McAloon is a retired speaker, trainer, and national sales manager in the field of commercial credit. This is her first novel. The second book in the Elle Burton, “Lessons from Fiori” Series, “Missing,” continues the story when Elle’s baby brother is kidnapped. Book 3 in the series, “Scrolls of Destiny,” will be released in 2017. As an author, Peggy has been featured on numerous interviews in her efforts to empower kids in trouble to seek help and inspire others to help through fantasy. Learn more at https://peggyshope4u.com.



When she’s not writing, you can find her at the School of the Arts in Menomonie, WI or by Tainter Lake in Dunn County, WI, reading, and playing with her grandchildren and two Shih Tzu rescue pups. She is a recognized watercolor artist who has received national awards for her efforts in the conservation of water resources. Her journey through child abuse, depression, and a debilitating car accident elevated her desire to help children cope with their challenges.