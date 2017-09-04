Incredible Story of Man Wrongfully Incarcerated in New Memoir

“if you enjoy reading how God breaks us and then makes us again, you will enjoy this book. It tells of the move of the Holy Spirit, not just on the authors but on others who support them, giving them visions of their future and confirmations that remove any doubt.”

God does not neglect the faithful, especially not in the most challenging of times. This is what Dick and Donna Walls remind readers of in their memoir, Broken Vessel: From Prison to Purpose!

Fate had been unkind to Dick and Donna Walls. Dick was accused of and imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, while Donna was in a hospital clinging to her life. Despite the distance that separated them, they took solace in the fact that their shared faith in God would help them deal through this arduous episode in their lives.

The painful experience and the financial ruin that came with it led the couple to Broken Vessel Ministries, a special ministry for the brokenhearted who need healing and reassurance of God’s boundless love.

Keiki Hendrix, an Amazon customer, gave the book four stars out of five and remarked that “if you enjoy reading how God breaks us and then makes us again, you will enjoy this book. It tells of the move of the Holy Spirit, not just on the authors but on others who support them, giving them visions of their future and confirmations that remove any doubt.”





Broken Vessel: From Prison to Purpose!

Written by Dick and Donna Walls

Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dick was successful in the insurance industry and achieved several notable distinctions for his work. After he was wrongfully imprisoned, Dick and Donna Walls set out across the country to share their story. Donna passed away in 2012 and Dick has since remarried. Beth, his new wife, continues the work with Dick, travelling across the country in spreading their story and God’s saving grace.

More information about the authors and their work is available at www.brokenvesselfromprisontopurpose.net.