A Girl with No Memory and a Boy with a Secret Collide in New Novel

Fans of ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ and ‘Dragonheart’ (both films released in 1996) would be treated to the same kind of suspense and mystery in Rolesque’s fiction novel, with an added theme of supernatural romance.

Roman Rolesque says that she writes in order to escape reality. In her debut fiction novel, she shares the enthralling world she has created in “Dragon Assassin.”

The story follows twenty-two-year-old Trinity Kingly who had no memory of who she was when she woke up one day. She only remembers vague details and an uneasy feeling that her life was in danger. While intent on remembering her past, she met college nerd Logan Blake, who was unassuming in every way possible. But unbeknownst to her, Logan had a secret to keep, but can he hold it together when he’s starting to have feelings towards the girl he was harboring?

“Dragon Assassin” was one of the books featured in the AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017.





“Dragon Assassin”

Written by Roman Rolesque

Paperback | $18.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Roman Rolesque is an avid fan of books and movies. She started writing when she was just a teenager and credits a class she took in middle school for pushing her to take the craft more seriously.