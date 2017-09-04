A Man’s Tribute to His Love Muse

For some people, love works like a religion. Forrest Ingram subscribes to this belief. His love deity is his wife, whom he worships through poetry and rhyme. His serious and comic professions of his passion for her over some twenty-five years are compiled in one book, Love’s Liturgy.

Forrest Ingram first met his wife Ann while working as the chairperson of the Department of English and Communicative Arts at Roosevelt University. Ann was a returning student who wanted to finish her degree; she signed up for one of his classes. The two never dated (even though they were deeply attracted to one other) until a few years later, when Forrest was getting divorced and Ann was widowed.

The book focuses on four yearly “feast days” that they celebrated during their years together: Ann’s birth, their first date, the first time they made love, and their marriage. They worked together to publish the book, hoping it would inspire other lovers to celebrate key love events in their own lives.

The book was featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival 2017. The largest independent book fair in the country ran from September 1 to September 3, 2017.





“Love’s Liturgy”

Written by Forrest Ingram

Paperback | $12.99

Kindle | $5.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Forrest Ingram was born and raised in Dallas. He served as a chairperson in the Department of English and Communicative Arts at Roosevelt University, where he met his wife and muse, Ann Ingram.