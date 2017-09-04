Freedom from the Confines of Orphan Syndrome

“As you read these pages, my prayer is that you choose to surrender your deepest hurts to God and allow His love to penetrate and abide in your heart,”

The orphan syndrome is a condition that makes one feel as if they’re alone in facing the burden of their problems. The feeling of alienation that comes with it greatly affects a person’s ability to feel love from God and other people. Dr. Nick Eno combats this notion through his book The Orphan Syndrome.

The book breaks down the orphan syndrome by providing comprehensive explanations of its symptoms and effects. It also contains real-life accounts from people who won their battle against the condition. Dr. Nick believes that seeking refuge in the Lord is the best way to emerge victorious from the pain and loneliness. “As you read these pages, my prayer is that you choose to surrender your deepest hurts to God and allow His love to penetrate and abide in your heart,” says Dr. Nick.

Copies of The Orphan Syndrome are available in selected online retailers. It was one of the books featured at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017. The event ran from September 1 to 3, held at 101 East Court Square in Downtown Decatur, Georgia.





The Orphan Syndrome: Breaking Free and Finding Home

Written by Dr. Nick Eno

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Nick Eno established the Nick Eno Ministries in order to help people look after the well-being of their souls. Aside from ministry work, the author and licensed counselor also spearheads seminars and lectures. The Orphan Syndrome is his second book.