City Couple Encounters Unlikely Adventure at the Farm

Inspired by her fondness for animal companionship, the daily exciting encounters in her homeland in New Hampshire, and her love of storytelling, Sally Parker Frizzell writes an imaginative mystery-adventure tale, The Amazing Adventures of the Kettlepans and Their Animal Friends.

The book tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Kettlepan from busy New York City who decide to start over in their new home at the farm. From there, the couple discovers a lot of secrets about the place, and they’re not prepared to find out more mysteries creeping around their abode. Together with their newfound animal friends, the couple must find a way to solve the mystery that surrounds their new home.

The Amazing Adventures of the Kettlepans and Their Animal Friends was one of the featured books at the AJC Decatur Book Festival, the largest independent book event in the country. From September 1 to 3, 2017, more than seventy thousand attendees flocked to East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, and shared their love for literary works.





The Amazing Adventures of the Kettlepans and Their Animal Friends

Written by Sally Parker Frizzell

Digital Book | $3.99

Paperback | $12.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Sally Parker Frizzell was born and raised in New Hampshire. She has been married for more than thirty years and has three stepchildren and seven grandchildren. She spends most of her time with her loved ones and two cats.