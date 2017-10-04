Author Shares a Memoir During a Shooting Incident at the Navy Yard

Committing violent acts are clearly more evident nowadays. Everyday news disseminates this information from different places across our nation. We often ask ourselves what drives these people to commit such violent acts. We wonder if they even thought about how many lives would be lost and what kind of terror it would bring to the survivors.

This event is clearly described in the book of Laurel Myers. The author tells the story of the kind of terror brought to her and to the remaining survivors during the incident inside the establishment they thought was safe. She told how people in the building fled for their lives and how they tried to protect themselves even without any armor. This book reveals firsthand information about exactly what happened during the shooting spree that the media or news didn’t expose, and the precise feeling of being in a heartbeat-racing, palm sweating situation. The author also discusses the safety precautions and devices that every establishment must have to make the employees feel safe, and what the survivors have been through after the shooting incident. She also heartily paid tribute to those twelve people who lost their lives.

This is a heartbreaking book that is a must have to those individuals who eagerly want to know what really happened inside the building on that fateful day.

The book “Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which will be held on October 11, 2017.

“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir”

Written by Laurel Myers

Published by Lulu Publishing Services

Publication Date January 26, 2015

Paperback Price $14.50

About the Author

Laurel Myers lives in near Washington, DC. She has worked as a teacher and for the US Government. She has written many books already on a variety of subjects. This is her first memoir.