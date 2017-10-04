Author recounts experiences during Second World War

The book starts with the author’s account on his youth and the cold months with his mother and her younger sisters in the coastal town of Le Havre, west of Paris, and summers in Hambye, in the Norman countryside. Suddenly, June 1940, Normandy was invaded by German soldiers. They have occupied the homes of the locals including that of the Havel’s family. War is upon them.

The book is about how he and his family struggle to adapt and survive during World War II. It recounts of how Havel constantly thinks of his future and the future of his country as they constantly face with the chaotic world when the war started. The book astonishingly details the war happening outside of Havel’s home and his daily lives.

“The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War” is one of the books that will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair that will be held on October 11, 2017.



“The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War”

Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by Vantage Press

Published date 2011

Paperback price $10.99



About the author

Jean Eugene Havel is the author of over a dozen books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel claims that, “Anderson, Homer and the Arab story-tellers made me understand our great adventure on the sea under the skies,” but that it was the second world war which made him understand the importance of the individual human being, peace, liberty, and democracy and it has been these values which have driven his writing. Havel holds a doctorate from the Institute of Scandinavian Studies and has spent much of his later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada. “The Five Sisters” is his first book written in English.