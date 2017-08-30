Resourceful Book Gives First-Time Homeowners All the Help They Need

Potential homeowners need not to suffer from information overload when they could find in Jean-Eugène Havel’s “Habitat et Logement” (Presses Universitaires de France) the information they need to make the biggest investment of their life.



The compact yet informative “Habitat et Logement” (“Housing and housing” in English) educates would-be homeowners on the basics of homeownership. From this book, they learn how they could afford to construct a cheap yet quality home within their financial means and what they could do to make their dream home a reality.



“Habitat et Logement” does not stop at dispensing practical advice for would-be homeowners. The book also offers them recommendations on construction materials, homebuilding techniques, etc. Everything that first-time homeowners need to know about planning and building their dream house is in this book, which is in its fifth edition and is translated in French, Spanish, and classical and modern Chinese.



Havel wrote “Habitat et Logement” to address housing issues, which require resources and solutions from public and private sectors. He underscores the importance of technology in enabling affordable and better quality housing for would-be homeowners.



Havel’s “Habitat et Logement” was one of the fewest books on housing displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Beijing International Book Fair.



“Habitat et Logement”

Written by Jean-Eugène Havel

Published by Presses Universitaires de France

Published date: 1985 (5th edition)

Paperback price:



About the Author



Jean-Eugène Havel is the author of a dozen of books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel holds a doctorate from the oldest university of Paris, the Sorbonne, and has spent much of later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada. “The Five Sisters” is his first book written in English.