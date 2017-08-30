Prolific Nigerian Author Aims to Change Prevailing Views about Africa

What does Africa really present? Instability or progress? Failure or potential? Udeze wants to know what people think and encourages them to talk it over. But first, he needs to get them to read his book Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions (Xlibris, 2009).



Udeze, a survivor of the Nigerian Civil War, offers readers a unique opportunity to understand African issues better. Why Africa? serves a dual-purpose: to stir up intelligent conversations among Africa’s stakeholders about the continent’s present and future, and to challenge the image presented by western media about Africa as a region of conflict, death, political instability, and corruption.



Despite being abundant in resources, why does Africa remain poor and underdeveloped? Why the lack of infrastructures and basic amenities? Why the high unemployment rates and rampant corruption in African countries? Has European invasion benefited or hurt the continent?



Udeze urges his readers to ponder the questions as they read his book and hopes they become well-informed and objective about Africa’s issues – and hopeful about its potential for progress.



Udeze’s Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Beijing International Book Fair.



Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions

Written by Bona Udeze

Published by

Published date: August 11, 2009

Paperback price: $23.99



About the Author

Author Bona Udeze has always liked to discuss politics and current affairs and hear different viewpoints on day-to-day events. One day, Bona took pen to paper and brought these discussions to life by writing about them online and sending his works back to Africa for people to read. Even though his initial readers lived in the areas about which Bona wrote, they were offered a new look into their own lives and the world around them through Bona’s perceptions. Bona has authored numerous books in his lifetime. He has written one book that is currently unpublished, titled The Ancient and Modern in 1992, a story on Urualla, his ancestral origin in Nigeria. Notable works also include Another Life, Leave Us Alone, It Happened to Me, and Lamentation!. His passion in fine arts particularly, has taken him to several art exhibitions in the United States where he lives. In addition to being a recognized author, Bona is also a residential real estate redeveloper.