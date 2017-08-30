Author Creates a Book for Everyone’s Renewal, Enlightenment and Transformation

Life is uncertain. We certainly did not have any clues and ideas on how and what would our life be. It may be sad or happy, or tragic or wonderful. Life is indeed a roller coaster ride full of ups and downs. We sometimes experience good things but sometimes, there’s no doubt that we experience rough times. Challenges that may measure our sense of self and may result to deep wounds and to losing our faith in God/Source/Creator. In the book “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” by Eric Alsterberg discusses various concepts related to our spiritual belief and relationship to our Father/Mother God. An inspiring book that enables one to know how to heal deep old wounds and how to restore or renew one’s faith. More importantly, he shares how to relinquish our psychological and spiritual egos and once again walk the spiritual path of non-judgement, forgiveness of self and others, and unconditional love.



This book discussed with a variety of concepts. This tackled our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual challenges and situations when faced with struggles and obstacles. How to go on and make our self stable after experiencing trauma, how to take the right path through God/Source/Creator, how to renew and restore our trust, belief and faith in God/Source/Creator after a great misery, and how to be closer and build strong relationship and connection to God/Source/Creator were also being tackled in this book. This helped you realize your mistakes and failures in life, and that these mistakes should never be your hindrance or barrier to build a wall between you and God/Source/Creator.

This is highly recommended for readers of all ages as the sole purpose of this book is to renew, enlighten and transform the readers’ spiritual belief and that to make as realize that as we take our journey, He will be always by our side and will never leave us.

The book “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” has been exhibited at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair – Print & ebook which was held last August 23, 2017.



Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary

Written by Eric Alsterberg

Published by Eloquent Books

Publication Date February 21, 2009

Paperback Price $17.50



About the Author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a writer, psychologist, and certified hypnotherapist. He is actively involved in spiritual teachings, mentoring others through his expertise in metaphysics. He is a member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (the Edgar Cayce Foundation), the Astara Mystery School, and the Reconnection, Eric Pearl healing technologies. Dr. Alsterberg lives in Michigan.