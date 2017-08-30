Author Gives Insight into the Struggles of Schizophrenia

Loving A Beautiful Mind is a book written by Carolyn Linn, whose husband of forty years is suffering from Schizophrenia. The book tells the story of the effect of mental illness on marriage and family. The author wrote the story of how her husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia while preparing for a promising career in academia.

Loving A Beautiful Mind is a memoir, which includes an increasing awareness of brain diseases, progressing from stigma-filled superstition to scientific enlightenment and successful treatments.

The book follows through their life journey in Carolyn’s point of view, their struggle in dealing with Schizophrenia and the effect it had on the patient’s life as well as his family and friends.

Linn’s book is recommended to those who are suffering the same fate as the author. It is motivational, as well as an inspirational book that will help those who are affected by mental illness accept and recover.

Loving A Beautiful Mind was displayed at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which took place last August 23, 2017.



Loving A Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price: $20.87



About the author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book Heaven is Amazing! She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In Loving a Beautiful Mind, Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.