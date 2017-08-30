Author Shares How to Experience Grace in Life through her Touching Stories

In her book, Choose Grace, Why Now Is the Time, the author shows the readers the way to experience grace in their lives through stories of her own that will inspire one to move beyond the Law of Karma, or the Cause-and-Effect paradigm to a life filled with love and productivity within the Laws of Grace.



Within the content of this book, the author shows the readers how our lives have always been filled with Grace, and that by recognizing it, we are actually unleashing its power to guide us in our lives to become more positive, humble and grateful individuals.



The author stresses that Grace is our birthright and by choosing Grace we open to the challenge of living peaceful and purposeful, love-filled lives. The author also points out that Grace has always been a part of our lives, and that by recognizing and invoking Grace, we can experience love, joy, clarity, power to manifest, dimensionality, synchronicity and freedom.



This is a very inspirational book which can give readers the right amount of motivation to go through the struggles of life. Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time is recommended to readers 18 years and beyond, for they are the ones who can greatly comprehend and appreciate this book due to maturity of age and understanding.



Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which took place last August 23, 2017. Grab your copy now!



Choose Grace, Why Now Is The Time

Written by Loretta Engelhardt

Published by Balboa Press

Published date May 2, 2013

Paperback price: $12.59



About the author

Loretta Engelhardt, EdD, is an educator, a registered nurse, and an entrepreneur establishing businesses in home healthcare and real estate. Dr. Engelhardt has written a PBS television series and has been published in the areas of biofeedback and self-discipline. Loretta lives in Sedona, Arizona, with husband Ken, often travelling to visit their five children and families. Loretta lives a magic and grace-filled life and wishes to share those experiences with her readers.