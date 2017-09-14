Liberty Automotive Protection Announces Unexpected Growth in Interstate Business

Liberty Automotive Protection has announced they have experienced high levels of unexpected growth throughout states on the Eastern seaboard. The company, which is based in New Jersey, has offered consumer service agreements to interstate clients since the inception of their business, but has mainly catered to New Jersey clientele. The growth is welcomed news by the business, which believes it has some of the most competitive full coverage service agreements on the United States market.

The company’s CEO, Michael Shaftel, recently stated on the matter: “This is really exciting for Liberty Automotive Protection - we’ve experienced severe sudden growth in a number of separate American regions that have bolstered our revenue base and put us in a good position to experience exponential growth across the rest of the United States. Our increased client base is mainly located on the Eastern sea-board in states such as Florida, Virginia, and New York. We’re really looking forward to providing our new interstate clients with top class service agreements now and in the future.”

Liberty Automotive Protection provides customers with extended service agreement coverage on vehicles in their possession. They are able to provide consumers with the peace of mind that they have more than just a standard warranty coverage. The service agreements are particularly useful for customers who have purchased used cars or have cars that are outside of standard warranty practices of three to five years. Agreements can be customized to include a range of different coverage based on the customers unique motor vehicle needs.

“We truly believe that we have some of the best coverage available on the United States market. Now that we have been able to expand our profile, it should only be a matter of time before word-of-mouth brings us customers from all of the United States,” according to Shaftel.

More information Liberty Automotive Protection can be found on their website: http://dealerservices.info or on Facebook.