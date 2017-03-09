Syrma Technology Achieves OHSAS 18000 Certification

Syrma Technology, a leader in electronic manufacturing services serving global OEMs, today announced the company’s India production facilities have been officially recommended for Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18000 certification, following a comprehensive safety audit by the UK’s national standards body, BSI Group.

Established by BSI Group in 1999, OHSAS 18000 is widely considered the international benchmark for optimizing overall performance by maintaining a safe, healthy work environment, with minimal employee accidents.

OHSAS 18000 certification evaluates a company’s framework toward meeting key health and safety objectives, including:

Establishment of company-wide standards and procedures within a printed safety manual.

Implementation of an ongoing program to identify workplace hazards and risks, with appropriate corrective actions.

Facilitating employee safety education.

Maintaining strong document and record management.

Developing a formal Emergency Response Plan.

“Competing on the global stage means adhering to OHSAS guidelines in addition to ISO and other internationally-recognized standards,” said Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma Technology CEO. “Our skilled manufacturing workforce is our most valued asset, and investing in their well-being is an important part of maintaining the sustainability and overall quality our OEM customers demand.”

With the successful approval for OHSAS 18000 certification, Syrma joins the ranks of over 80,000 companies in over 180 countries, whose excellence is reflected in their commitment to employee health and safety.

About Syrma Technology

Syrma Technology provides global OEMs with electronic manufacturing services backed by strong engineering expertise to reduce risk and costs on product designs. From RFID technology and power electronics, to turnkey manufacturing services and custom magnetics, we produce high-mix, flexible volume products for telecom, networking and communications, power, industrial, medical, automotive and computing companies. Within the last decade, we have helped to design, manufacture and deliver more than 200 million products worldwide.

Syrma is headquartered in San Jose, California with multiple state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including our flagship 100,000 square foot location, in Chennai, India. Syrma is a subsidiary of the Tandon Group, a technology holding group which has grown multiple technology companies since 1975 and provides resources to up-and-coming startups.

For more information, visit www.syrmatech.com . Follow Syrma on Twitter at @syrmatechnology .