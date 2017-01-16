Syrma Technology to Showcase Environmentally-Friendly HVACR Power Components at 2017 AHR Expo

“Working with several of our current HVACR partners in Asia and Europe, we’ve already recognized how disruptive innovations will be required for more efficient power components for the rest of the world,” said Sreeram Srinivisan, Syrma CEO. “We’re excited to attend AHR to introduce our robust engineering and manufacturing resources specifically to the U.S. HVACR community.”

SAN JOSE, California, January 17, 2017 -- Syrma Technology, a leader in electronic manufacturing services serving global OEMs, today announced the company’s first appearance at the upcoming AHR Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 30-February 1, where they will highlight their engineering expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at the premier annual showcase for the HVACR industry.

Building upon their prior engineering and manufacturing success—custom designing, testing and shipping over 200 million power electronics products worldwide—Syrma has turned its considerable resources toward development of more energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly inverters and other essential power supply components for HVACR equipment, filling anticipated growing needs within the HVACR community in light of a new wave of international environmental protection initiatives, such as last year’s landmark Paris Climate Change Agreement.

“Working with several of our current HVACR partners in Asia and Europe, we’ve already recognized how disruptive innovations will be required for more efficient power components for the rest of the world,” said Sreeram Srinivisan , Syrma CEO. “We’re excited to attend AHR to introduce our robust engineering and manufacturing resources specifically to the U.S. HVACR community.”

Attendees and media at AHR Expo are encouraged to learn more about Syrma’s HVACR engineering and manufacturing services at booth C6824 . One-on-one appointments with the Syrma team may be reserved now at http://visit.syrmatech.com/2017-ahrexpo/ .

About Syrma Technology

Syrma Technology provides global OEMs with electronic manufacturing services backed by strong engineering expertise to reduce risk and costs on product designs. From RFID technology and power electronics, to turnkey manufacturing services and custom magnetics, we produce high-mix, flexible volume products for telecom, networking and communications, power, industrial, medical, automotive and computing companies. Within the last decade, we have helped to design, manufacture and deliver more than 200 million products worldwide.

Syrma is headquartered in San Jose, California with multiple state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including our flagship 100,000 square foot location, in Chennai, India. Syrma is a subsidiary of the Tandon Group, a technology holding group which has grown multiple technology companies since 1975 and provides resources to up-and-coming startups.

For more information, visit www.syrmatech.com . Follow Syrma on Twitter at @syrmatechnology .

