“A Living Label: An Inspirational Memoir and Guide,” Amazon Best-Selling Book Will be Free to Download for One More Day (12/23/16)

In “A Living Label: An Inspirational Memoir and Guide,” Bukola Oriola documents some of her struggles and triumphs as a survivor of labor trafficking and domestic violence in the U.S. Oriola’s goal is to inspire hope in other survivors that they can turn their lives around positively, regardless of what difficulty they might have passed through.

Oriola uses her experience of almost a decade to give practical solutions to the government, service providers, NGOs, and the general public on how to recognize human trafficking in the immigrant population, and work with survivors in a way that does not re-exploit the survivors.

“A Living Label: An Inspirational Memoir and Guide” is a book that will help her fellow survivors reintegrate back into the community and be economically empowered, in addition to being recognized as the subject matter expert that they are without being labelled with the crime committed against them.

“EXCITEMENT and SURPRISE were my first reactions to the phenomenal trajectory of Bukola Oriola’s life!!! She and her baby were able to escape from a hellish nightmare of slavery in the suburbs by being sheltered at the Alexandra House in desperate need of assistance…It must’ve taken incredible grit and perseverance that encouraged her strong advocacy for victims of human trafficking. Being selected by President Obama to the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking made me want to stand up and cheer, shout it from the roof tops! …” - Sharon Carlson

“I am a survivor of domestic abuse. I read this book as soon as I downloaded the Kindle version for less than two hours amidst tears and pain. It reminds me of my story, the agony, the travail, the cultural stigma among others that I endured. This book is a real life experience. I met Bukola over the phone in April 2012, I was in a cab, on my way to a battered women shelter in Minnesota. I was in tears, it was as if my life was over. She encouraged me to have faith, that there is help for people like me. She gave me hope when all seemed hopeless, she came to the shelter on several occasion to see me. I couldn’t eat the food at the shelter because it was different from what I was used to. She provided me with some ethic food and would send me money from time to time…” - Joyce

About the Author:

Bukola Oriola is a member of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking, a survivor of labor trafficking and domestic violence in the suburb of the Twin Cities, Minnesota. She is now the founder of The Enitan Story, a Minnesota based nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for victims and empower survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

As someone who has dedicated her life to empowering other survivors, she has decided to contribute the proceeds from the book sales to survivors’ education or their businesses, starting with 100 survivors in the United States, Nigeria and Kenya. She believes that survivors want to be independent and contribute to their communities, and she wants to help survivors achieve this dream.

