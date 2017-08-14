Afero to Present Its Ultra-Secure IoT Platform at Microchip’s 2017 Worldwide MASTERs Conference

Afero, the next-generation IoT company with a fully integrated and highly secure edge-to-cloud platform, announced today that it is presenting and exhibiting at Microchip’s 2017 MASTERs Conference, the premier technical training event for embedded control engineers, from August 16 through 19 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona.

”We are excited to participate in this year’s MASTERs Conference to support Microchip’s leadership in IoT,” said Joe Britt, CEO and co-founder of Afero. “We are deeply engaged with Microchip to enable their teams to integrate our secure edge-to-cloud connected platform into their consumer and enterprise solutions. Our collaboration will enable Microchip customers to prototype and get to production faster, at a lower cost, and more securely than with other IoT platform solutions.”

Ben Gibbs from Afero will present a class titled, “The Afero Secure IoT Platform: We Do the Internet, You Do the Things.” The class will discuss the current disaggregated approaches to IoT and how they are creating roadblocks for engineers. Ben will demonstrate how Afero was built to solve this pervasive problem by pioneering a new model for IoT development, which radically simplifies the process of bringing a connected device to market. Attendees will be provided free hardware solution kits to start prototyping during the lab-based class.

In addition to the class, the Afero solution will be exhibited at Microchip’s security booth, with the team offering hands-on demonstrations of the secure Afero IoT Platform. Attendees will learn how they can leverage the platform’s hardened edge-to-cloud security, flexible developer tools, and hassle-free user onboarding with their products. The Afero IoT Platform gives IoT projects a jumpstart, going from prototype to product in 50% less time than with any other solution in the market.

Headed to the event? Stop by the Microchip security booth to sign up for the class. For more information, visit afero.io and the MASTERs Conference page.

About Afero

Afero offers a new platform for Internet of Things that delivers hardened security, easy on-boarding of devices, rapid mobile application development, and robust data analytics. The Afero platform was designed to simplify and accelerate product development, and deliver convenience and peace-of-mind to consumers and end users. Afero was created by world-class mobile and hardware veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix. To learn more about Afero, please visit www.afero.io.