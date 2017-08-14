Exosite to Deliver Technical Training Classes on IoT Security at Microchip’s 2017 MASTERs Conference

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced its participation in the 2017 Microchip MASTERs Conference August 16-19 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, AZ. At the event, Exosite Senior Applications Engineer, Will Charlton, will present technical classes on the end-to-end IoT security of Microchip’s ECC508 secure element solution and Exosite’s cloud platform, Murano.

The premier technical training event for embedded control engineers around the globe, the 21st annual worldwide MASTERs Conference arms system-design engineers of every level with extensive product information and hands-on training to help attendees both scale the learning curve and acquire the know-how to transition products to market faster. Classes cover a broad range of topics and are taught by Microchip’s application and design engineers. The conference has now expanded to locations in 8 countries and provides training classes at all technical levels. Engineers can choose from classes about Microchip’s products as well as general embedded control topics such as motor control, power supply design, lighting control, communication protocols like USB and TCP/IP, C programming, graphic display technologies, touch sense methods and analog system design.

Charlton will teach two in-depth classes on the topic of “IoT Security: From Edge Device to End User with Microchip’s ECC508 and Exosite’s Murano Cloud Platform.” This hands-on class will guide attendees through the important building blocks of an end-to-end IoT security solution that includes Microchip’s ECC508 Secure Provisioning Kit and Exosite’s Murano cloud platform.

More information on the event can be found here.

As a proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging Murano, Exosite’s cloud-based IoT-enablement platform, and Exchange, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services designed to help organizations develop and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.

About Exosite

Since 2009, Exosite LLC, has pioneered IoT software solutions. Based in Minneapolis, with offices around the globe, the Exosite team possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in IoT technology and business strategy. Exosite engages with leading manufacturers, providing an unparalleled software platform and rich ecosystem of tools, partnerships, and professional services to quickly guide connected-product concepts to marketable IoT applications. Visit www.exosite.com to learn more about how Exosite powers digital transformation.

