Best Selling Book, “Female Pelvic Alchemy,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/18/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Isa Herrera’s new book, “Female Pelvic Alchemy: Trade Secrets For Energizing Your Sex Life, Enhancing Your Orgasms, and Loving Your Lady Parts.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 14th.

With “Female Pelvic Alchemy: Trade Secrets for Energizing Your Sex Life, Enhancing Your Orgasms, and Loving Your Lady Parts,” physical therapist, educator, and author Isa Herrera continues to empower women to achieve lifelong health and wellness. This comprehensive but easy-to-read manual is brimming with tools, exercises and techniques that she has developed and used to successfully treat thousands of women suffering with incontinence, prolapse and sexual dysfunction. The right way to Kegel, how to perform your own self-exams and massages, how to reconnect to your orgasms and how to strengthen your core are among the many trade secrets that Herrera shares with her readers.

“Female Pelvic Alchemy” addresses pelvic floor muscle dysfunction from a holistic, energetic, and integrated approach. Herrera explains how chakra exercises and the mind/body connection are as vital to her self-healing program as traditional therapies. Acting as a guide and coach, Herrera arms her readers not only with information but with the compassion and insight to help them develop a positive fighting attitude and learn how to take control of their symptoms. Step-by-instructions, photos, diagrams, and additional resources make “Female Pelvic Alchemy” a must-read for the woman who wants to embark on her own healing journey.

“Female Pelvic Alchemy” by Isa Herrera will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/14/2017-08/18/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0742FKW1H. “Female Pelvic Alchemy” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Amazing resource. There are 1000s of women suffering from pelvic pain and frustrated because they are not receiving an accurate diagnosis from their medical professionals. Often the treatment makes the symptoms worse or creates new medical issues. Isa has compiled her years of hands on experience as physical therapist and a healer and generously created this guide to holistically heal yourself. It is truly a gift.” – Donna Cravotta

“How cool that this book has been written for us! Most people don’t want to talk about lady parts in detail and women have few places they can turn for intimate advice and guidance. This book is about wellness, addressing a central part of our bodies that no one wants to talk about! Thank you for this book; first for the idea and wisdom and then for the concrete advice of things to do and exercises and herb recommendations - I look forward to exploring your sage advice!” – Melissa Green

About the Author:

Isa Herrera, MSPT, CSCS is a New York City-based holistic women’s pelvic floor specialist, author of 4 books on pelvic health, including the ground-breaking self-help book, Ending Female Pain, A Woman’s Manual. She has dedicated her career to advancing awareness of pelvic floor conditions so that more people can find relief from this silent epidemic that affects over 30 million people in the US alone. Ms. Herrera holds a BA in Psychology and Biology from Fordham University and a Masters in Physical Therapy from Hunter College, and her online pelvic education portal is www.PelvicPainRelief.com