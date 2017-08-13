Isa Herrera’s “Female Pelvic Alchemy” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/14/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Isa Herrera’s new book, “Female Pelvic Alchemy: Trade Secrets For Energizing Your Sex Life, Enhancing Your Orgasms, and Loving Your Lady Parts.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 14th.

With “Female Pelvic Alchemy: Trade Secrets for Energizing Your Sex Life, Enhancing Your Orgasms, and Loving Your Lady Parts,” physical therapist, educator, and author Isa Herrera continues to empower women to achieve lifelong health and wellness. This comprehensive but easy-to-read manual is brimming with tools, exercises and techniques that she has developed and used to successfully treat thousands of women suffering with incontinence, prolapse and sexual dysfunction. The right way to Kegel, how to perform your own self-exams and massages, how to reconnect to your orgasms and how to strengthen your core are among the many trade secrets that Herrera shares with her readers.

“Female Pelvic Alchemy” addresses pelvic floor muscle dysfunction from a holistic, energetic, and integrated approach. Herrera explains how chakra exercises and the mind/body connection are as vital to her self-healing program as traditional therapies. Acting as a guide and coach, Herrera arms her readers not only with information but with the compassion and insight to help them develop a positive fighting attitude and learn how to take control of their symptoms. Step-by-instructions, photos, diagrams, and additional resources make “Female Pelvic Alchemy” a must-read for the woman who wants to embark on her own healing journey.

“Female Pelvic Alchemy” by Isa Herrera will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/14/2017-08/18/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0742FKW1H. “Female Pelvic Alchemy” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book is extraordinary. It has helped me to understand my condition better and it has practical exercises, massages that I can use on myself to heal myself. The photos are amazing and the exercises are explained in great detail so they are easy to follow. I love the fact that Isa Herrera has put downloads in her book. This is visionary stuff.” – C. Finardo

“I just bought this book and immediately connected with the message. I felt like she was talking about things that we as woman don’t normally talk about because it’s a taboo subject. I’ve been trying to care for myself better and was looking for a guide and something I could do on my own. The book is extremely actionable and provides a blueprint for taking care of yourself in a way that made sense to me.” – Megan T.

About the Author:

Isa Herrera, MSPT, CSCS is a New York City-based holistic women’s pelvic floor specialist, author of 4 books on pelvic health, including the ground-breaking self-help book, Ending Female Pain, A Woman’s Manual. She has dedicated her career to advancing awareness of pelvic floor conditions so that more people can find relief from this silent epidemic that affects over 30 million people in the US alone. Ms. Herrera holds a BA in Psychology and Biology from Fordham University and a Masters in Physical Therapy from Hunter College, and her online pelvic education portal is www.PelvicPainRelief.com