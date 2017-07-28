CDC Investigates Eight Multistate Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Backyard Poultry

As of June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported that the agencies have investigated eight multistate outbreaks of human Salmonella infections so far this year. All eight cases have been linked to contact with live poultry in backyard flocks.

Over 370 individuals have been infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella and over 70 of these people were hospitalized. More than a third of the infections have occurred in children under the age of five.

It is quite common for chickens, ducks and other poultry to carry Salmonella, a type of bacteria that naturally lives in the intestines of poultry and many other animals. While it typically doesn’t make the birds sick, Salmonella can cause serious illness when it is passed to people. Salmonella can be carried in the droppings and on the bodies of poultry. The bacteria can get on cages, coops, feed and water dishes, hay, plants and soil. These germs also can get on the hands, shoes and clothes of people who handle the birds or work or play where they live and roam.

“This latest round of outbreaks began in early January and people have been infected in at least 47 states so far,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “People with backyard flocks should take note as the CDC has declared that outbreaks linked to contact with live poultry have increased in recent years. In fact, the agency reports that it saw a record number of illnesses linked to contact with backyard poultry just last year.”

To help prevent these infections, EMSL offers comprehensive testing services for Salmonella and other microbial pathogens. These services are instrumental for testing food products, areas where poultry live and roam, water and soil, and any surfaces that may have become contaminated.

To learn more about Salmonella or other food and environmental testing services

