“SMART HEALTH,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (08/04/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Craig Koehler’s new book, “SMART HEALTH: What Today’s Doctors Aren’t Telling You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on August 4th.

How Important is Your Health?

The older we get, the more concern we have for our health, as it should be! In today’s fast paced Health Care world, patients are not taught how to be healthy. In the US almost 70% of us are on prescription medications, and almost 70% of us are considered medically “overweight,” and more than 1/3rd are considered obese, and the numbers keep climbing!

If drugs and medications were the answer to improving our health, then why is the US ranked #33 in Health out of all developed countries? I grew up a sickly child, I know what it’s like to live dependent on medications and I know that Big Pharma has got a Death Grip on our nation.

Reading this book, you will learn:

* Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cancer are Killing us! Find out their Hidden Causes

* The Dangers of Pain Killers

* How you can Easily Lose Weight Without all the Struggle

* The Secrets of Living a Healthy Life Full of Energy

You will learn about the hidden dangers, and the secrets, to improving your Health that your Doctor is not telling you. Knowledge is Power but, you must be able to put it into practice and make it work for you and your Lifestyle. The 4 biggest killers today are: Heart Disease, Cancer, Diabetes and Obesity, all lifestyle based.

Healthy body, isn’t that what you really want? I have studied Health for 40 years, working one on one with patients for 30 years and I haven’t been on an antibiotic in 25 years. You can and will improve your health needing less Doctor visits, and get OFF unnecessary medications. Follow the advice in these pages of this book and allow me to help you.

Lastly, what exactly is stopping you from taking back control over your own health? Pay attention to your body now, because one day, your health may depend upon it! Now, Scroll to the top and click the “buy now” button, and I will see you on the other side.

“SMART HEALTH” by Dr. Craig Koehler will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (08/04/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XR9CS3M. “SMART HEALTH” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“A wonderful book that everyone should have in their personal library! Dr. Craig Koehler has done all the work, providing us with the most recent research on how to bring the “healthy” back into our lifestyles. He’s made it simple to understand and simple to access via hyperlinks to all the sources. Having grown up with severe allergies, asthma and challenging health, I know that his choice of going natural over medication whenever one can, is what has improved my health over time. I can’t wait for the rest of the series to come out!” – Dan L.

About the Author:

Dr. Craig Koehler grew up in the central valley of California, in the city of Fresno. He has been in private practice in Hannington Beach, CA since 1992. As a young boy he struggled with his own health problems developing chronic allergies by age 13. This led to the overuse of prescription antihistamines, antibiotics, allergy shots and finally, surgery. These medical procedures never solved or cured his condition and he grew up, the sickly kid in school, that was always sneezing, coughing, blowing his nose, and struggling to fit in. By the age of 17, he came to the realization that health didn’t come from a bottle of pills, shots and especially not from unnecessary surgery. His journey to find his own health resulted in him becoming a Chiropractor at the age of 26.

