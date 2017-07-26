National Whistleblower Day Celebration Brings Together Bipartisan Congressional and Executive Office Support for Whistleblowers

“For the first time, bipartisan members of Congress, key government officials, and leading whistleblowers will come together in a historic celebration of whistleblowing. The event marks the 239th anniversary of the historic whistleblower rights law enacted by Founding Fathers of the United States on July 30, 1778. The event will reflect on the courageous achievements of whistleblowers in exposing corruption, and chart a new course for the future of whistleblower policy in the United States.”

On July 27, 2017, the National Whistleblower Center (NWC) is hosting an unprecedented coming together of whistleblowers, executive agency officials responsible for administering whistleblower programs, and bipartisan Members of Congress supporting continued and increased protections for whistleblowers.



The event will start at 11:15am at the Kennedy Caucus Room, Russell Senate Office Building, Room 325, Washington, D.C.



The Whistleblower Day celebration/event will feature the following speakers:



From Congress: Chair and Vice Chair of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), the Co-Chairs of the House Whistleblower Protection Caucus, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Rod Blum (R-IA) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.



From government agencies: Lee Martin—Director of the IRS Office of the Whistleblower, Michael Horrowitz—Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Kerner¾ presidential nominee for U.S. Special Counsel, and John Cruden—former Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division.



Whistleblowers: Enron whistleblower Sherron Watkins, UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, Army Corps of Engineers whistleblower Dr. Toni Savage, and FBI whistleblower Dr. Fred Whitehurst, among others.



Lunch will be served. This is an invitation only event that is open to the press.



In a statement issued today, NWC Executive Director Stephen M. Kohn said: “For the first time, bipartisan members of Congress, key government officials, and leading whistleblowers will come together in a historic celebration of whistleblowing. The event marks the 239th anniversary of the historic whistleblower rights law enacted by Founding Fathers of the United States on July 30, 1778. The event will reflect on the courageous achievements of whistleblowers in exposing corruption, and chart a new course for the future of whistleblower policy in the United States.”

For information on the specific time speakers will address the event, please contact Gabrielle Nagle. Members of the press are advised to RSVP: gn@whistleblowers.org . The NWC can help facilitate interviews with whistleblowers and other participants.

