Marfrig reaffirms its Public Commitment to the Amazon Biome

Marfrig Global Foods, a leading global protein producer, has reaffirmed its Public Commitment to the Amazon Biome. The initiative is a way to continue upholding its Public Commitment on Amazon Cattle Ranching, through which the company undertook, since 2009, together with Greenpeace, not to purchase any animals originating from deforested or conservation areas or from indigenous lands.

Marfrig laments the exit by Greenpeace from the Public Commitment on Cattle Ranching, given its firm belief in the extreme importance of maintaining good sustainability practices and strengthening efforts to combat deforestation in the Amazon Biome, violence against indigenous peoples and the use of field labor in conditions analogous to slavery.

Through independent audits conducted and published annually, Marfrig monitors and strengthens its social and environmental commitments. These commitments include completely mapping all ranches located in the Amazon Biome and blocking cattle purchases from ranches in the region that overlap indigenous land.

Through this Public Commitment to help protect the Amazon biome, Marfrig also proposes to improve important aspects of the Commitment previously signed with Greenpeace, which include: greater detailing of geospatial studies of the cattle supply chain in the Amazon Biome; banning cattle purchases from all farms located in the Amazon Biome that overlap any indigenous lands identified; and adopting a system that blocks, rather than permits, cattle purchases in the case of any doubts.

Marfrig emphasizes that it is important for all of the links in the industry’s value chain to work together to advance the development of a system that takes into account indirect cattle suppliers and to improve the transparency of basic data for tracking cattle purchases and sales to help map the entire chain and consequently prevent further deforestation. Through this publicly announced commitment, Marfrig, which is recognized in the global animal protein industry for its sustainability practices, demonstrates its firm engagement in good social responsibility and sustainability practices.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods, one of the world’s leading animal protein food producer, is formed by the Marfrig Beef and Keystone divisions. The Group has 48 production units around the world as well as commercial and distribution units in 12 countries. In Brazil, it has eight beef processing units and three further processing units, as well as sales offices. Marfrig products are sold to major restaurant and supermarket chains and every day reach the tables of millions of consumers in some 100 countries.