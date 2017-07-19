Ford Fund Honors Founder of Michigan Opera Theater, Invests in Music Scholarships

Ford Motor Company Fund and the Michigan Opera Theater (MOT) will honor MOT founder and artistic director David DiChiera with $50,000 in scholarships for aspiring music students at Wayne State University’s College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts. The David DiChiera Scholarship Award will provide a $10,000 grant each year for the next five years to a student enrolled in vocal performance or related music programs. You can learn more here.

